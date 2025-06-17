Snowflake’s privacy and security features allow brands to retain their first-party data without transfer. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Snowflake and Acxiom, part of Interpublic Group of Companies, (IPG), have forged a partnership to create an AI-powered marketing data infrastructure to change how brands use AI in marketing.

Under the collaboration, IPG will bring its data, identity, and collaboration tools into brands’ Snowflake environments.

Operating in more than 100 countries, IPG will provide these tools globally, updating data practices with a secure, cloud-based AI marketing framework.

Furthermore, Acxiom will update its products, solutions, and client environments using Snowflake. This will allow brands to use their first-party data more effectively in the cloud for marketing purposes.

The partnership integrates IPG’s technologies, including Acxiom’s data and identity tools and IPG’s Interact platform, into Snowflake environments. This provides brands with better oversight and management of data across applications, agencies, and platforms.

Snowflake’s privacy and security features remove the need to transfer first-party data. Brands can access real-time insights, detailed audience segmentation, and enhanced personalisation while updating their data and technology systems with flexible architectures and AI.

Additionally, they plan to establish a joint solutions hub to foster innovation in AI and omnichannel marketing, enhancing team skills and providing advanced access to new data and applications.

Acxiom Global CEO Jarrod Martin said: “By partnering with Snowflake, we’re eliminating data silos that previously prevented marketers from achieving truly integrated customer views and real-time personalisation.”

This collaboration is already delivering results across various sectors.

For instance, IPG Mediabrands is helping a global toy manufacturer optimise ad spend through real-time consumer insights powered by Snowflake.

KINESSO is using Snowflake for a leading commerce company to analyse ad spend across markets, leading to improved investment decisions.

Additionally, Acxiom is assisting financial institutions in modernising their marketing technology stacks while establishing ethical data governance.

Snowflake chief marketing officer Denise Persson said: “Our AI Data Cloud provides the robust foundation necessary to bring IPG’s innovative vision for a modern, AI-driven marketing ecosystem to life, enabling seamless collaboration and the deployment of advanced AI capabilities for their clients.”

Recently, Snowflake announced plans to acquire Crunchy Data, a developer of cloud-based database software.