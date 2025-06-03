The deal is valued at approximately $250m, according to CNBC. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

AI Data Cloud company Snowflake has disclosed plans to acquire Crunchy Data, a developer of cloud-based database software.

The company did not disclose details of the deal, but CNBC, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that it could be valued at approximately $250m.

The acquisition will introduce Snowflake Postgres, an AI-ready, enterprise-grade, and developer-friendly PostgreSQL database to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

Snowflake Postgres aims to provide developers with full Postgres compatibility while delivering the governance, security, and operational standards required for mission-critical AI applications.

The integration of Crunchy Data’s technology, known for its enterprise readiness in FedRAMP-compliant environments, will enable Snowflake Postgres to simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of production-ready AI agents and applications, Snowflake said in a statement.

Crunchy Data’s technology offers access to performance metrics, advanced scaling capabilities, and a powerful interface to support developers in building applications efficiently.

Customers and partners, including Blue Yonder and LandingAI, who use PostgreSQL for operational data, will be able to develop and operate applications more efficiently.

Crunchy Data co-founder Paul Laurence said: “Our deep-rooted commitment to stringent security and comprehensive compliance has made us the trusted Postgres partner for organisations across regulated industries, including federal agencies, Fortune 500 financial institutions and high-scale SaaS companies.”

Upon closing the acquisition, Snowflake will continue supporting the Postgres community and existing Crunchy Data customers, while integrating Crunchy Data’s capabilities into Snowflake Postgres.

Snowflake Engineering senior vice president Vivek Raghunathan said: “Our vision is to deliver the world’s most trusted and comprehensive data and AI platform to our customers.

“Today’s announcement of our proposed acquisition of Crunchy Data represents another reason why Snowflake is the ultimate destination for all enterprise data and AI needs.”

The acquisition’s completion is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

In February 2025, Snowflake introduced the Silicon Valley AI Hub at its Menlo Park campus. The hub has nearly 30,000ft² of space for the AI community.