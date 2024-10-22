Sophos has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SecureWorks in a transaction valued at $859m (£662m) to enhance cybersecurity and technology services.
The UK-based cybersecurity major will offer Secureworks shareholders, such as Dell, $8.50 per share in cash, a 28% premium over the recent volume-weighted average price.
The acquisition is expected to leverage Sophos’ managed security services and Secureworks’ Taegis platform to deliver advanced managed detection and response, as well as extended detection and response solutions.
With the deal, the companies aim to fortify the resilience and security posture of companies around the world by combining security controls, artificial intelligence (AI), threat intelligence, and cybersecurity expertise.
Sophos plans to integrate solutions from both companies into a comprehensive security portfolio.
This will benefit customers across the spectrum, from small businesses to large enterprises, enhancing offerings in identity detection and response, next-gen security information and event management, operational technology security, and vulnerability risk prioritisation.
Sophos and Secureworks will also focus on expanding market presence, creating greater value within the channel, and strengthening the security community.
Sophos CEO Joe Levy said: “Secureworks offers an innovative, market-leading solution with their Taegis XDR platform. Combined with our security solutions and industry leadership in MDR, we will strengthen our collective position in the market and provide better outcomes for organizations of all sizes globally.
“Secureworks’ renowned expertise in cybersecurity perfectly aligns with our mission to protect businesses from cybercrime by delivering powerful and intuitive products and services. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building a safer digital future for all.”
Secureworks CEO Wendy Thomas said: “Our mission at Secureworks has always been to secure human progress. Sophos’ portfolio of leading endpoint, cloud, and network security solutions – in combination with our XDR-powered managed detection and response – is exactly what organisations are looking for to strengthen their security posture and collectively turn the tide against the adversary.”
The transaction is expected to complete in early 2025, pending customary closing conditions.
This acquisition announcement follows a recent expansion of the strategic alliance between Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte into the EMEA and JAPAC regions.
This move aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and platformisation benefits for Deloitte’s global clients.