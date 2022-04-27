South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 6.6% in March 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 6.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.04% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.06% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 3.6% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 78.12% in March 2022, a 25.67% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 6.69% in March 2022, marking a 28.72% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 5.89% in March 2022, a 36.56% drop from February 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.79% in March 2022, a 34.09% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 4.89% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during March 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 207 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 2.99% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 100 jobs and a 72.41% growth. TOTVS with 46 IT jobs and Delivery Hero with 40 jobs, recorded a 37.84% drop and a 33.33% rise, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 21.74% decline with 36 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 52.75% share in March 2022, a 41.66% decrease over February 2022. Argentina featured next with a 13.69% share, down 17.96% over the previous month. Colombia recorded an 11.29% share, a growth of 15.31% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.43%, down by 18.69% from February 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.89% share, registered a decline of 12.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.49% share, down 58.21% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.