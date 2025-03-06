Synopsys’ headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Credit: PRNewsfoto/Synopsys, Inc.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given the green light to Synopsys’ $35bn acquisition of Ansys, subject to certain conditions.

This decision averts a more extensive Phase II investigation and addresses initial concerns about potential harm to competition in the UK market.

In December 2024, the CMA raised concerns that the merger might negatively impact competition within the UK.

Synopsys and Ansys responded by suggesting divestments to alleviate these worries.

The CMA’s Phase 1 probe examined the potential effects of the merger on a variety of software markets related to semiconductor chip design and light simulation.

The investigation identified three software products where both companies hold strong market positions and compete directly.

To prevent a reduction in competition for these products, Synopsys and Ansys have been given the chance to propose suitable measures.

The CMA stated that it would initiate a detailed Phase 2 investigation if no acceptable proposals are received.

Announced in January 2024, the deal involves Synopsys, known for its chip design software, acquiring simulation software provider Ansys.

Ansys’ simulation solutions serve industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, and energy, and its products rival those of Autodesk and Dassault Systemes.

Synopsys’ goal is to bolster its semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) capabilities by integrating Ansys’ extensive simulation portfolio.

Synopsys president and CEO Sassine Ghazi said: “Our pending acquisition of Ansys will pave the way for new AI-powered design solutions that fuse electronics and physics, giving R&D teams the tools they need to ignite their future innovation.”

The European Commission sanctioned the acquisition in January 2025, contingent on similar conditions to preserve market competition.