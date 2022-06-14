Taiwan’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 0.7% in May 2022

Taiwan’s technology industry registered a 0.7% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.74% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.66% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 1.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Taiwan’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Taiwan’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.54% in May 2022, registering a 32.12% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.25% share, an increase of 29.17% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 8.7%, registering a 24.14% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.95%, up 150% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Taiwan’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 91.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Taiwan’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Wistron posted 39 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 27 jobs and a 12.5% growth. CommScope HoldingInc with 18 IT jobs and Intel with 18 jobs, recorded a 20% growth and an 800% growth, respectively, while Trend Micro recorded a decline of 19.05% with 17 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.61%, up by 37.19% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.76% share, registered an increase of 19.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.62% share, down 2.63% over April 2022.