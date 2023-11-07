Indian telecommunications company Tata Communications and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, announced a multi-year agreement to update the airline’s communications.
Tata Communications operates a large-scale, worldwide data network with PoPs in many emerging markets in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
SIA and Tata Communications already have a long-standing association, but the new agreement grants SIA users access to the Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform.
“We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines,” said Amitabh Sarkar, vice president of Tata Communications.
Tata Communications has been working with SIA for the last five years and in addition to the above solutions, Tata Communications IZO SDWAN also allows customer call routing to their global customer service centres.
SIA pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms also use Tata Communications MOVE.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
MOVE global cellular connectivity facilitates the exchange of critical flight and passenger data on pilots and crew tablets.
Earlier this year, Tata Communications launched its global, cloud-based 5G roaming lab, enabling mobile network operators to trial 5G standalone network user cases.
The 5G roaming lab trials international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage.
In July, the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kaylera to empower global enterprises.
Kaleyra is a global omnichannel integrated communication services provider with a set of proprietary platforms, offering personalisation through messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail and voice-based services, and chatbots.