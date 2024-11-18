Tata Electronics has agreed to purchase majority stake in the iPhone manufacturing facility in India from Taiwanese firm Pegatron, reports Reuters.
The move will result in a joint venture, in which Tata will own 60% and manage daily operations. Pegatron will have a 40% stake, and provide technical support, two sources said.
The deal marks Pegatron’s latest scale-back of its Apple partnership.
In April 2024, Reuters reported that Pegatron was in advanced talks to sell its only iPhone plant in India to Tata, marking its latest scale back of its partnership with Apple.
Apple is diversifying its supply chain beyond China due to geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.
For Tata, acquiring the Chennai Pegatron plant will enhance its iPhone manufacturing capabilities.
The companies plan to seek approval from the Competition Commission of India soon.
Tata already operates an iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka that was acquired from Taiwan’s Wistron in 2023.
Tata is also building another in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, where it also has an iPhone component plant.
The Tata-Pegatron plant has around 10,000 employees. It has production capacity of five million iPhones annually and marks Tata’s third iPhone factory in India.
Earlier in November 2024, the Economic Times reported that Apple established its first wholly owned subsidiary in India, Apple Operations India, to expand its R&D capabilities in the region.
As per the regulatory filing, Apple Operations India will focus on procuring engineering equipment, leasing facilities, employing engineers for hardware development and providing failure analysis services to group companies.