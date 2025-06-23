The initiative is part of TCS’s commitment to enhancing its automotive software capabilities, covering chip-to-cloud technologies and associated services. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the establishment of three new facilities in Europe to enhance its offerings in the software-defined vehicles (SDV) sector.

The company has established two automotive delivery centres in Germany, located in Munich and Villingen-Schwenningen, in addition to an engineering facility in Romania.

The Indian IT major said these new facilities represent a strategic effort to support its international automotive clients in advancing their next-generation mobility solutions.

The German delivery centres will assist car manufacturers in creating and implementing TCS’ software-focused services, addressing areas such as autonomous driving, infotainment, safety systems, and connected vehicle technologies.

Concurrently, the Romanian engineering centre will concentrate on developing advanced automotive software platforms to drive innovation and early-stage development.

TCS added that this initiative forms part of its broader commitment to expanding its automotive software capabilities, spanning chip-to-cloud technologies and related services.

Currently, the centres employ more than 100 professionals who will collaborate with more than 2,000 SDV engineers based at TCS’ global locations.

This workforce will focus on creating advanced automotive platforms for digital cockpits, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, and other essential SDV functions.

It will help cover the entire product lifecycle from ideation and development through to production and ongoing support, the company added.

TCS Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering global head Regu Ayyaswamy said: “These new centres will position TCS at the forefront of automotive innovation, enabling us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions in autonomous driving and advanced cockpit systems.

“This expansion reaffirms our commitment to leading the transformation in the Software-Defined Vehicles space.”

TCS’ expansion aligns with the global automotive industry’s transition towards software-driven, connected, and autonomous mobility solutions.

TCS manufacturing and business group head Anupam Singhal said: “The shift to software-defined vehicles marks a defining moment for the automotive industry.

“With the launch of these new centres, we are deepening our commitment to support OEMs in building the next generation of intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles.”

