Alvin DaCosta presented a Nvidia DGX SPARK supercomputer to Sreenivasa Chakravarti at the lab launch. Credit: TATA Consultancy Services Limited.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the TCS Autonomous Engineering Lab Powered by Nvidia at its Global Axis campus in Bengaluru, India, aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of AI solutions for mobility and manufacturing sectors.

The new facility will function as a physical hub for industrial AI, making use of Nvidia AI Infrastructure to assist enterprises in advancing from pilot phases to production-scale deployment of AI-driven technologies.

According to TCS, the lab will support customers in prototyping and simulating a variety of use cases before implementing them in operational environments.

The company stated that the facility is intended to streamline the process of designing, testing, and validating AI solutions within industries including mobility, manufacturing, and broader industrial operations.

TCS industrial autonomy and engineering global head and vice president Sreenivasa Chakravarti said: “Bengaluru has long been the engine of India’s economy, and this lab harnesses that energy to reimagine what’s possible with AI.

“By combining Nvidia’s powerful AI platform with TCS’ Industrial Autonomy & Engineering capabilities, we are creating a space where ideas move rapidly from concept to real-world impact, shaping the future of mobility and industrial systems.

“As we move forward into our next phase and deepen our collaboration, we will build on this momentum into scaled deployment and enterprise-wide transformation for more customers, with confidence and speed.”

The facility will provide a suite of AI solutions across mobility and industrial domains. These include the TCS DriveSphere, a platform focused on software-defined vehicles with features such as digital twins, predictive analytics, and over-the-air management.

The suite also provides AI-led mobility and autonomous systems for advanced driver assistance and perception systems, as well as physical AI and smart manufacturing use cases for predictive maintenance and automated inspection.

In addition, it offers agent-based and vision AI systems for contextual decision-making, along with digital twin simulation environments supported by Nvidia technologies.

TCS indicated that the new lab builds on its ongoing partnership with Nvidia and marks an expansion into deeper capability building and solution development.

The lab will offer rapid prototyping, controlled testing environments, and access to Nvidia’s ecosystem and computing resources.

Nvidia AI consulting partners organisation vice president Alvin DaCosta said: “As enterprises push to operationalise AI across physical operations, they require specialised infrastructure to bridge the gap between simulation and real-world deployment.

“Through this collaboration, the TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab leverages the full stack Nvidia AI platform to offer customers a scalable pathway for validating and implementing their next-generation industrial solutions.”

Recently, TCS entered into a multi-year, multi-million deal with ABB to revamp the Swiss technology firm’s global network operations.