3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Sanna Marin to become youngest world leader

Finnish lawmakers will today vote to confirm the nomination of Sanna Marin as Prime Minister.

The confirmation will see Marin become the youngest current world leader, and the youngest ever Finnish prime minister, at the age of 34.

Marin was chosen to become leader by Finland’s largest coalition party, the Social Democrats, as a replacement for the previous Prime Minister of Finland, Antti Rinne. Rinne resigned at the start of December over a crisis and strike by the country’s postal service, but has been acting as caretaker leader since.

Marin, who was the country’s Minister of Transport and Communications before she was appointed Prime Minister, previously lead the party while Rinne was on extended sick leave.

Which? raises the alarm over smart toy security

Today sees consumer group Which? call on the next UK government to introduce mandatory security standards on smart toys for children.

The call comes as the group releases a report into the security of connected toys, a type of internet of things (IoT) product, sold at major retailers including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Smyths.

The report has found that there are “serious security flaws” on a number of smart toys that enable them to be easily hacked. This, Which? warns, “could even enable a stranger to talk to a child”.

The security of IoT devices has been a growing concern, with those designed for use by children raising particular issues.

A child-tracking smartwatch, for example, was recalled earlier this year when it was discovered that security flaws could allow a malicious user to locate the watch’s wearer.

Human Rights Day sees focus on Gen Z

Today is Human Rights Day, a yearly day held by the United Nations (UN) to recognise improvements made in human rights and highlight areas for future development.

It is held yearly on 10 December to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

This year’s theme is Youth Standing Up for Human Rights, which will see the UN “capitalise on the current momentum and spotlight the leadership role of youth in collective movements as a source of inspiration for a better future”.

To mark the day, Amnesty International is also publishing a major global survey of Generation Z, which hears the opinions of people aged 18-25 across 22 countries about the most import topics in the world today.

The survey has found climate change to be the single most important issue, chosen by 41% of participants, followed by pollution (36%) and terrorism (31%).