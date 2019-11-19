Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NTSB to rule over Uber driverless car death

Today will see the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) hold a public board meeting to decide on the probable cause of the death of a pedestrian in a collision with an Uber driverless car.

The woman was walking a bicycle across a road in Tempe, Arizona when she was hit by the autonomous SUV, developed by Uber Advances Technologies Group, in March 2018.

The NTSB, which has been conducting an investigation into the incident for the past 20 months, has since found that the car was not programmed to recognise pedestrians outside of crosswalks – a decision that has been met with outrage from the technology community.

Today’s decision will likely be significant for Uber’s ongoing efforts in the driverless car space.

It will be held at the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center in Washington DC, the US, from 1:30pm local time (6:30pm London time) and will available to watch via a live webcast.

Google Stadia launches in key global markets

Google Stadia, the search engine giant’s long-awaited gaming platform, will launch today in North America and large parts of Europe.

Enabling players to stream games via the cloud for a monthly subscription, it is poised to be a key disruptor in the download-dominated gaming market.

However, while it will launch with 22 titles available to play from today – twice the amount initially promised – it has been met with criticism.

Many of those who pre-ordered have now been told that they will not get the device on launch day, while promised features such as Buddy Pass, which enables friends to play, full Google Assistant support and multiplayer will not be available initially.

Stadia will initially be available in the UK, United States, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Pamela Anderson updates press on Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson will today update the world’s press on Julian Assange after visiting the WikiLeaks founder in Belmarsh Prison, London.

Assange is currently being held on a breach of bail conviction while he faces hearings over a possible extradition to the US on charges of violating the Espionage Act.

If he is extradited and found guilty of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 175 years.

Anderson, who is a friend of Assange, will provide an update on his condition and views in a press conference at the prison today from 2pm.