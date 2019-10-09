Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

European Commission holds 5G cybersecurity press conference

The European Commission (EC) will today hold a press conference to discuss the potential risks of 5G networks across the continent.

The press conference is being held by the EC’s Security Union commissioner Julian King, and European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel. Finnish ambassador to the EU Minaa Kivimaki will also take part.

There has been plenty of debate over allowing Chinese organisations, such as Huawei, to play a role in the development of 5G networks over fears it could be infiltrated by the Chinese government.

Likewise, the increase in IoT and connected devices will create more endpoints for malicious actors to attack.

The Press point on cybersecurity of 5G networks press conference is taking place at the Council of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, starting at 2:30pm local time.

Cloud Expo Asia gets underway

Cloud Expo Asia, Asia’s largest cloud event for business, will get underway today.

The event provides attendees with access to hundreds of the world’s leading technology companies, who will offer insight into cloud technology and how to make best use of its potential.

Attendees will get to hear from more than 600 experts from companies including Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Tencent and more.

Cloud Expo Asia is taking place at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore over the next two days.

NASA launches Ionospheric Connection Explorer

NASA is set to launch its Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON), a satellite designed to monitor changes in the Ionosphere, the part of Earth’s upper atmosphere where terrestrial weather and space weather come together.

This is also the area of the atmosphere where radio communication and GPS signals travel through. However, atmospheric changes can distort these signals. NASA hopes that the ICON mission can provide a better understanding of this environment and unearth solutions that will help to mitigate its effects on technology and communications systems.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The ICON mission is set to launch from the Cape Canaveral US Air Force Station in Florida, US, between 9:30pm and 10:55pm local time.