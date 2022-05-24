Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $14.36bn globally in April 2022

Total Technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $14.36bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the Thoma Bravo $6.9bn private equity deal with SailPoint Technologies being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 62.4% over the previous month of $8.84bn and a rise of 60.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.93bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 5.18% with 293 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 309 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $12.22bn in April 2022.

Technology industry artificial intelligence deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 72.9% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $10.47bn, against the overall value of $14.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Thoma Bravo $6.9bn private equity deal with SailPoint Technologies

2) The $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US by Deutsche Telekom

3) Caroline Ellison,Center for Emerging Risk Research,Jaan Tallinn,Jim McClave,Nishad Singh and Sam Bankman-Fried $580m venture financing deal with Anthropic

4) The $412m venture financing of SonarSource by Advent International,General Catalyst Partners,Insight Partners and Permira Funds

5) Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures $175m venture financing deal with Harness

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.