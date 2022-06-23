Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $3.5bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $3.5bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the $200m acquisition of Seebo Interactive being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 75.9% over the previous month of $14.56bn and a drop of 59.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.72bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.59% with 267 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 309 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $1.83bn in May 2022.

Technology industry artificial intelligence deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 21.4% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $749m, against the overall value of $3.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Augury $200m acquisition deal with Seebo Interactive

2) The $180m acquisition of 10% stake in Hangzhou B-Soft by Philips (China) Investment

3) Insight Partners and Kleiner Perkins $150m venture financing deal with Motive Technologies

4) The $110m venture financing of GreyOrange by BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management

5) Broadridge Financial Solutions,Franklin Resources,Hamilton Lane,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Morningstar and Motive Partners $109m venture financing deal with The Tifin Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

