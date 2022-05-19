Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $2.5bn globally in April 2022

Total Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $2.5bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by Deutsche Telekom’s $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 30.3% over the previous month of $1.95bn and a rise of 23.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.05bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.4bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.4bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the UK with seven and France with five.

In 2022, as of April, Technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $6.35bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 73.3% year on year.

Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top three artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 95.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top three Technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $2.41bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top three Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $14.7m acquisition of Tookitaki by Thunes

3) DigiMax Global $7m acquisition deal with Spetz

