Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $31.4bn were announced globally in April 2021, led by Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 146.5% over the previous month of $12.73bn and a rise of 370.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.67bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $31.38bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $31.34bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 26 deals, followed by the Canada with five and Israel with four.

In 2021, as of April, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $59.74bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 1692% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 96.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $30.32bn, against the overall value of $31.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) International Business Machines’ $2bn acquisition of Turbonomic

4) The $850m acquisition of Ekata by Mastercard

5) The merger of Fifth Wall AcquisitionI and SmartRent.com for $668m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

