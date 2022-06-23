Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $314m in Europe in May 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $314m were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by $25m venture financing of Tidio Poland Sp z o.o, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 62.5% over the previous month of $838.02m and a drop of 52% when compared with the last 12-month average of $653.84m.

Europe held a 10.90% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.88bn in May 2022. With a 3.29% share and deals worth $94.74m, Poland was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 54 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 1.82% over the previous month and a rise of 12.50% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 20 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 37.7% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $118.25m, against the overall value of $314m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Inovo Venture Partners,PeakSpan Capital and Rafal Brzoska $25m venture financing deal with Tidio Poland Sp z o.o

2) The $24.25m venture financing of Hotailors.com by DialCom24

3) 83North,Bastian Nomichacher,Elephant Ventures,Mosaic Ventures and Paua Ventures Verwaltungs $24m venture financing deal with Keelvar Systems

4) The $23m venture financing of Synerise by Carpathian Partners

5) Almaz Capital Partners,DN Capital Global Ventures,European Investment Bank,Hoxton Ventures,Iris Capnamic Management,Khosla Ventures and Manta Ray Ventures $22m venture financing deal with Nomagic

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.