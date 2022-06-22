Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $549m in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $549m were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by $110m venture financing of GreyOrange, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 41.3% over the previous month of $935.19m and a drop of 59.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.37bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 19.06% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.88bn in May 2022. With a 7.08% share and deals worth $203.95m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 64 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 28.89% over the previous month and a drop of 21.95% over the 12-month average. China recorded 24 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 53.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $294.32m, against the overall value of $549m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management $110m venture financing deal with GreyOrange

2) The $65m venture financing of Qoala by BRI Ventures,Daiwa PI Partners,Eurazeo,Flourish Ventures,Indogen Capital,KB Investments,Mandiri Capital Indonesia,MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia,MDI Ventures,Salt Ventures,SeedPlus Singapore and Sequoia Capital India

3) Hengbang Capital,Shandong Tongke Shenghua Fund,Suzhou Wuzhong District Lusheng Investment and Zhurui Capital $44.68m venture financing deal with Beijing Zhongke Wenge Technology

4) The $44.64m venture financing of Zhongke Wuqi (Beijing) Technology by Nanjing Kirin Industrial Investment,National Science and Technology Achievement Transformation Guidance Fund,SAIF,Zhongke Advanced Fund and Zhongke Turing

5) Atypical Ventures,Jinsha River Ventures,Jinshajiang Venture Capital,Pace Capital,Topaz Capital and Wuyuan Capital $30m venture financing deal with Beijing Jianzhi Robot Technology

