Technology industry big data deals total $3.8bn globally in April 2022

Total Technology industry big data deals worth $3.8bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 9.5% over the previous month of $4.2bn and a drop of 67.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.7bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 45.22% with 86 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 157 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $3.42bn in April 2022.

Technology industry big data deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 81.2% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $3.09bn, against the overall value of $3.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry big data deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $240m venture financing of Grafana Labs by Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations

3) Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures $175m venture financing deal with Harness

4) The $170m venture financing of Foodics by Endeavor Catalyst,Prosus,Sequoia Capital India and STV – Saudi Arabia

5) G Squared and G2 Venture Partners $100m venture financing deal with LinkSquares

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

