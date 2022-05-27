Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $1.3bn globally in April 2022

The $240m venture financing of Grafana Labs was the Technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.3bn were announced globally in April 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 40.1% over the previous month of $2.17bn and a drop of 56.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.01bn.

Related

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $938.71m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $928.71m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 28 deals, followed by the China with eight and the UK with five.

In 2022, as of April, Technology big data venture financing deals worth $7.98bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 27.2% year on year.

Technology industry big data venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 56.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology big data venture financing deals stood at $739m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry big data venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations $240m venture financing deal with Grafana Labs

2) The $175m venture financing of Harness by Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures

3) Endeavor Catalyst,Prosus,Sequoia Capital India and STV – Saudi Arabia $170m venture financing deal with Foodics

4) The $100m venture financing of LinkSquares by G Squared and G2 Venture Partners

5) AXA Venture Partners,Broom Ventures,Fifth Wall Ventures,Floating Point,Hyperplane Venture Capital,NextView Ventures,Qualcomm Ventures,RRE Ventures,SJF Ventures,Sorenson Capital Partners,Supply Chain Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures $54m venture financing deal with Tive

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.