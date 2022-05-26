Technology industry big data Venture Financing deals total $928.7m in US in April 2022

Total technology industry big data Venture Financing deals worth $928.7m were announced in the US in April 2022, led by $240m Venture Financing of Grafana Labs, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.1% over the previous month of $1.31bn and a drop of 53.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.98bn.

The US held a 71.44% share of the global technology industry big data Venture Financing deal value that totalled $1.3bn in April 2022.

In terms of big data Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 28 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 47.17% over the previous month and a drop of 37.78% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry big data Venture Financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals accounted for 66.8% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data Venture Financing deals stood at $620m, against the overall value of $928.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations $240m venture financing deal with Grafana Labs

2) The $175m venture financing of Harness by Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures

3) G Squared and G2 Venture Partners $100m venture financing deal with LinkSquares

4) The $54m venture financing of Tive by AXA Venture Partners,Broom Ventures,Fifth Wall Ventures,Floating Point,Hyperplane Venture Capital,NextView Ventures,Qualcomm Ventures,RRE Ventures,SJF Ventures,Sorenson Capital Partners,Supply Chain Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures

5) Kayne Partners,Long Ridge Equity Partners and Synchrony Financial $51m venture financing deal with Treez

