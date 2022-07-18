Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $2.9bn in North America in June 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $2.9bn were announced in North America in June 2022, led by Siemens’ $1.88bn acquisition of Brightly Software, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 95.9% over the previous month of $69.23bn and a drop of 69.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.29bn.

North America held a 75.66% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $3.78bn in June 2022. With a 75.66% share and deals worth $2.86bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, North America recorded 42 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 10.53% over the previous month and a drop of 4.55% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 36 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $2.81bn, against the overall value of $2.86bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Siemens $1.88bn acquisition deal with Brightly Software

2) The $320.29m acquisition of Steel Connect by Steel Partners Holdings

3) SMART Global Holdings $275m acquisition deal with Stratus Technologies

4) The $200m acquisition of SumTotal Systems by Cornerstone OnDemand

5) Descartes Systems Group $140m acquisition deal with XPS Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud-deals deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

