Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $271.4m in Europe in May 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $271.4m were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by Amdocs’ $188m acquisition of MYCOM OSI, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 213.1% over the previous month of $86.68m and a drop of 73.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.04bn.

Europe held a 0.39% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $69.85bn in May 2022. With a 0.29% share and deals worth $199.42m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 45 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 36.36% over the previous month and a rise of 50.00% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 18 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 98.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $268.48m, against the overall value of $271.4m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Amdocs $188m acquisition deal with MYCOM OSI

2) The $67.71m acquisition of SysEleven by Secunet Security Networks

3) Pluribus Technologies $5.8m acquisition deal with Rowanwood Professional Services

4) The $3.76m acquisition of Cedrec Information Systems by Marlowe

5) Entersoft $3.21m acquisition of 75% stake in Bit Software

