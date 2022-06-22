Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $69.9bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $69.9bn were announced globally in May 2022, led by Broadcom’s $69bn acquisition of VMware, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 656.8% over the previous month of $9.23bn and a rise of 1085.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.89bn.

Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $69.21bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $69.21bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 34 deals, followed by the UK with 18 and France with five.

In 2022, as of May, Technology cloud M&A deals worth $92.14bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 66.1% year on year.

Technology industry cloud M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cloud M&A deals stood at $69.67bn, against the overall value of $69.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cloud M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom $69bn acquisition deal with VMware

2) The $200m acquisition of Seebo Interactive by Augury

3) Paddle.com Market $200m acquisition deal with 200 OK

4) The $188m acquisition of MYCOM OSI by Amdocs

5) UBASE $80.34m acquisition of 50.1% stake in Hanil Networks

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud-deals deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.