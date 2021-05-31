The $800m venture financing of MessageBird was the technology industry’s top cloud venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.3bn were announced globally in April 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 39.4% over the previous month of $7.11bn and a rise of 39.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.09bn.

Comparing cloud venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.92bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.81bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cloud venture financing deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 85 deals, followed by the China with 22 and the UK with 14.

In 2021, as of April, technology cloud venture financing deals worth $23bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 194.4% year on year.

technology industry cloud venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 37.04% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $1.6bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator’s $800m venture financing of MessageBird

2) The $210m venture financing of OneTrust by Franklin Resources and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) D1 Capital Partners, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and Tiger Global Management’ $200m venture financing of OneStream Software

4) The $200m venture financing of Benchling by Altimeter Capital Management, Benchmark Bank, Byers Capital, Elad Gil, ICONIQ Growth, Lead Edge Capital Management, Lux Capital, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Spark Capital and Thrive Capital

5) Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, DFJ Growth Management, Glynn Capital Management, Goldman SachsLLC, Insight Partners, Next47, Premji Invest & Associates and Third Point Ventures’ venture financing of Sysdig for $188m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.