Technology industry cross border deals total $32.3bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry cross border deals worth $32.3bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the $11bn private equity deal with Switch being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 27.3% over the previous month of $25.4bn and a drop of 12.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $36.91bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 19.56% with 658 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 818 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cross border deals worth $14.61bn in May 2022.

Technology industry cross border deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 63.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $20.48bn, against the overall value of $32.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cross border deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors $11bn private equity deal with Switch

2) The $4.4bn acquisition of 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group by Emirates Telecommunications Group Co

3) MaxLinear $3.8bn acquisition of Silicon Motion Technology

4) The $665m private equity of TPG Telecom by OMERS Infrastructure Management

5) Macquarie Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund 3 and PSP INVESTMENTS $610m private equity deal with Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.