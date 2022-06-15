Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $11.5bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $11.5bn were announced globally in May 2022, led by Emirates Telecommunications Group Co’s $4.4bn acquisition of 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 187.5% over the previous month of $4.01bn and a drop of 14.02% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $13.41bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.31bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.6bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in May 2022 was the UK with 28 deals, followed by the US with 24 and Canada with 11.

In 2022, as of May, Technology cross border M&A deals worth $45.64bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 44.9% year on year.

Technology industry cross border M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 82.2% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cross border M&A deals stood at $9.48bn, against the overall value of $11.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cross border M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Emirates Telecommunications Group Co $4.4bn acquisition deal for 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group

2) The $3.8bn acquisition of Silicon Motion Technology by MaxLinear

3) MGM Resorts International $607m acquisition deal with LeoVegas

4) The $368.98m acquisition of BE-terna- Austria by Telefonica Tech S.L.U.

5) Embracer Group $300m acquisition deal with Crystal Dynamics,Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.