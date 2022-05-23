Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.58bn in US in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.58bn were announced in the US in April 2022, with Deutsche Telekom’s $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 150.5% over the previous month of $1.03bn and a drop of 43.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.55bn.

The US held a 63.70% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $4.05bn in April 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 29 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 23.68% over the previous month and a drop of 44.23% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $2.58bn, against the overall value of $2.58bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $83.5m acquisition of 19.4% stake in Starmaker Interactive by Beijing Kunlun Technology

3) Wipro $80m acquisition deal with Convergence Acceleration Solutions

4) The $14.86m acquisition of Dunlop Weldon & Associates,Carson and National Property Inspections by Dunlop & Associates and Carson

5) Descartes Systems Group $4m acquisition deal with Foxtrot Systems

