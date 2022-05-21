Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.7bn in North America in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.7bn were announced in North America in April 2022, led by Deutsche Telekom’s $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 41.9% over the previous month of $1.91bn and a drop of 46.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.08bn.

North America held a 66.91% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $4.05bn in April 2022. With a 63.70% share and deals worth $2.58bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 46 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 11.54% over the previous month and a drop of 31.34% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 29 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $2.69bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $110m acquisition of 40% stake in Silver Gold Bull by A-Mark Precious Metals

3) Beijing Kunlun Technology $83.5m acquisition deal for 19.4% stake in Starmaker Interactive

4) The $80m acquisition of Convergence Acceleration Solutions by Wipro

5) Dunlop & Associates and Carson $14.86m acquisition deal with Dunlop Weldon & Associates,Carson and National Property Inspections

