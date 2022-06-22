Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $4bn in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $4bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by MaxLinear’s $3.8bn acquisition of Silicon Motion Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 13175.8% over the previous month of $30.13m and a rise of 179.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.43bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 34.69% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $11.53bn in May 2022. With a 32.96% share and deals worth $3.8bn, Taiwan was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 20 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 42.86% over the previous month and a drop of 47.37% over the 12-month average. Singapore recorded five deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.99bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MaxLinear $3.8bn acquisition deal with Silicon Motion Technology

2) The $100m acquisition of Northwest Executive Education by Great Learning

3) Vast Resources International $47.14m acquisition deal for 14.2% stake in Sing Tao News

4) The $21.6m acquisition of Beijing Keweian Robot Technology,Chongqing Kewei Robot Technology,Fuzhou Kewei Robot Technology,Guangxi Kewei Robot Technology,Hainan Kewei Robot Technology,Shanghai Nanxiao Kewei Intelligent Technology and Tianjin Kewei Robot Technology by Guardforce AI

5) PreIPO Exchange $20.8m acquisition deal with TABS Suite

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.