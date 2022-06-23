Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $6.3bn in Europe in May 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $6.3bn were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by Emirates Telecommunications Group Co’s $4.4bn acquisition of 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 473.6% over the previous month of $1.1bn and a rise of 17.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.39bn.

Related

Europe held a 54.73% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $11.53bn in May 2022. With a 39.90% share and deals worth $4.6bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 116 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 3.33% over the previous month and a drop of 8.66% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 28 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 92.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $5.84bn, against the overall value of $6.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Emirates Telecommunications Group Co $4.4bn acquisition deal for 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group

2) The $607m acquisition of LeoVegas by MGM Resorts International

3) Telefonica Tech S.L.U. $368.98m acquisition deal with BE-terna- Austria

4) The $275.96m acquisition of 44.31% stake in Mediaset Espana Comunicacion by MediaForEurope

5) Amdocs $188m acquisition deal with MYCOM OSI

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.