Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.6bn in US in May 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.6bn were announced in the US in May 2022, led by $300m venture financing of SpotOn, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 9.8% over the previous month of $2.86bn and a drop of 48.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.03bn.

The US held a 36.29% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $7.11bn in May 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 100 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 9.91% over the previous month and a drop of 25.37% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 32.2% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $830m, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz,Dragoneer Investment Group,DST Global,Franklin Templeton Investments,G Squared and Mubadala Investment $300m venture financing deal with SpotOn

2) The $170m venture financing of Chainalysis by GIC

3) Accel,GGV Capital,GIC Singapore Government Investment,ICONIQ Growth,Institutional Venture Partners,Redpoint Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $135m venture financing deal with Monte Carlo

4) The $120m venture financing of Stord by 137 Ventures ,Bond Capital Partners (UK),Dynamo Ventures,Founders Fund,Franklin Resources,Kleiner Perkins,Lux Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Sozo Ventures,Strike Capital and Susa Ventures

5) Andreessen Horowitz,Castle Island Ventures,Citigroup,DRW Venture Capital,Fidelity Investments,Fin VC,General Atlantic,Graticule Asset Management Asia,Illuminate Financial Management,Initialized Capital,LeadBlock Partners,Matrix Capital Management Company,Notation Capital,PayPal Ventures,SCB 10X,The Bank of New York Mellon,Voyager Digital and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital $105m venture financing deal with Talos Trading

