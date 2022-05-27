Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.8bn in US in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.8bn were announced in the US in April 2022, led by $240m venture financing of Grafana Labs, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48% over the previous month of $5.36bn and a drop of 47.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.29bn.

The US held a 34.57% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.07bn in April 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 103 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 40.12% over the previous month and a drop of 23.70% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 35% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $975m, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations $240m venture financing deal with Grafana Labs

2) The $200m venture financing of BAM Trading Services by Circle Ventures,Foundation Capital,Gaingels,Gold House Ventures,Original Capital.,RRE Ventures and VanEck Australia

3) Cap Table Coalition,Neuberger Berman fund,Permira Growth Opportunities Fund and TPG Capital $200m venture financing deal with Salsify

4) The $175m venture financing of Harness by Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures

5) Ali Partovi,Baillie Gifford,Bill Gates,CapitalG,Durable Capital Partners,Generation Investment Management,Greylock Partners,Hadi Partovi,Jeff Bezos ,Lone Pine Capital,Marc Benioff,Park West Asset Management,T Rowe Price Associates and Y Combinator $160m venture financing deal with Convoy

