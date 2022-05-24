Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $486.7m in China in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $486.7m were announced in China in April 2022, led by $110m venture financing of Mofa (Shanghai) Information Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 69.2% over the previous month of $287.68m and a drop of 56.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.11bn.

China held a 6.03% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.07bn in April 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, China recorded 24 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 4.00% over the previous month and a drop of 11.11% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 72.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $353.49m, against the overall value of $486.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Index Ventures,Northern Lights Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $110m venture financing deal with Mofa (Shanghai) Information Technology

2) The $100m venture financing of Hangzhou Fork Intelligent Technology by GGV Jiyuan Capital,GL Ventures and Goldman SachsLLC

3) Hopu Investment Management,Lightspeed China Partners,Lightspeed Venture Partners IX,VMS Group and Youshan Capital $70m venture financing deal with Beijing Laiye Technology

4) The $50m venture financing of Cocos Technology by Agora,CCB Trust and GGV Capital

5) C&D Emerging Industry Equity Investment,Desheng Fund,Matrix Partners,Qiming Venture Partners and Zhangjiagang Phoenix Technology $23.49m venture financing deal with Wanzhong Yixin Biotechnology

