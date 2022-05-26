Technology industry M&A deals total $1.2bn in Asia-Pacific in April 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.2bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2022, led by Ricoh’s $625m acquisition of 80% stake in PFU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 63.8% over the previous month of $3.2bn and a drop of 74.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.57bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 1.85% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $62.66bn in April 2022. With a 1.00% share and deals worth $625m, Japan was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 95 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 34.48% over the previous month and a drop of 32.62% over the 12-month average. India recorded 24 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.05bn, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ricoh $625m acquisition deal for 80% stake in PFU

2) The $161.46m acquisition of 12.7% stake in Broadex Technologies by Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd

3) Hubei Dinglong Holdings $119.34m acquisition deal for 19% stake in Hubei Dinghui Microelectronics Material

4) The $96m acquisition of 62.2% stake in Yes Power Technix by SK

5) NICE Information & Telecommunication $45.36m acquisition deal with JTNet

