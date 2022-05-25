Technology industry M&A deals total $1.8bn in Europe in April 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.8bn were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by 4iG Nyrt’s $378.84m acquisition of Antenna Hungaria Zrt, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 35.6% over the previous month of $2.78bn and a drop of 75.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.32bn.

Europe held a 2.86% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $62.66bn in April 2022. With a 0.60% share and deals worth $378.84m, Hungary was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 189 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 2.58% over the previous month and a drop of 14.09% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 52 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 57.8% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.03bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 4iG Nyrt $378.84m acquisition deal with Antenna Hungaria Zrt

2) The $280m acquisition of Intland Software by PTC

3) International Game Technology $174.03m acquisition deal with iSoftBet

4) The $100m acquisition of Parseport by Workiva

5) Sonos $100m acquisition deal with Mayht

