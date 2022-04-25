Technology industry M&A deals total $13.8bn in North America in March 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $13.8bn were announced in North America in March 2022, led by Google’s $5.4bn acquisition of Mandiant, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 108.6% over the previous month of $6.62bn and a drop of 55.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $31.17bn.
North America held a 65.98% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $20.93bn in March 2022. With a 61.73% share and deals worth $12.92bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 239 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 5.53% over the previous month and a drop of 17.30% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 207 deals during the month.
North America technology industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 79.6% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $10.99bn, against the overall value of $13.8bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Google $5.4bn acquisition deal with Mandiant
2) The $3.3bn acquisition of Plantronics by HP
3) Zebra Technologies $875m acquisition deal with Matrox Electronic Systems
4) The $800m acquisition of Streamlit by Snowflake
5) Sentinel labs $616.5m acquisition deal with Attivo Networks