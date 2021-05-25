Total technology industry M&A deals worth $54.1bn were announced in the US in April 2021, with Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 11.2% over the previous month of $48.64bn and a rise of 62.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $33.38bn.
The US held a 79.15% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $68.35bn in April 2021.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 262 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 16.83% over the previous month and a rise of 11.97% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 66.6% of the overall value during April 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $36.05bn, against the overall value of $54.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications
2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic
3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings.
4) The $2.75bn asset transaction with Silicon Laboratories by Skyworks Solutions
5) International Business Machines’ asset transaction with Turbonomic for $2bn.
