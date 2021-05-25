Total technology industry M&A deals worth $54.1bn were announced in the US in April 2021, with Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 11.2% over the previous month of $48.64bn and a rise of 62.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $33.38bn.

The US held a 79.15% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $68.35bn in April 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 262 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 16.83% over the previous month and a rise of 11.97% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 66.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $36.05bn, against the overall value of $54.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings.

4) The $2.75bn asset transaction with Silicon Laboratories by Skyworks Solutions

5) International Business Machines’ asset transaction with Turbonomic for $2bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.