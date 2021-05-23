Total technology industry M&A deals worth $54.2bn were announced in North America in April 2021, led by Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 22.5% over the previous month of $69.91bn and a rise of 46.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $36.86bn.

North America held a 79.24% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $68.35bn in April 2021. With a 79.15% share and deals worth $54.1bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 295 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 17.83% over the previous month and a rise of 10.49% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 262 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 66.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $36.05bn, against the overall value of $54.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

4) The $2.75bn asset transaction with Silicon Laboratories by Skyworks Solutions

5) International Business Machines’ asset transaction with Turbonomic for $2bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.