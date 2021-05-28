Total technology industry M&A deals worth $68.4bn were announced globally in April 2021, led by Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24.9% over the previous month of $90.97bn and a rise of 1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $67.69bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $54.16bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $54.1bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 262 deals, followed by the UK with 64 and Canada with 32.

In 2021, as of April, technology M&A deals worth $277.72bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 340.7% year on year.

technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 57.8% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $39.53bn, against the overall value of $68.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) Gulf Energy Development’s $5.43bn acquisition of 81% stake in Intouch

4) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

5) SoftBank Group’s acquisition of 40% stake in AutoStore for $2.8bn.

