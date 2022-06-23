Technology industry M&A deals total $86.5bn in North America in May 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $86.5bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by Broadcom’s $69bn acquisition of VMware, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 45.7% over the previous month of $59.33bn and a rise of 182.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $30.57bn.

North America held an 87.35% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $98.98bn in May 2022. With an 87.35% share and deals worth $86.46bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 210 deals during May 2022, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a drop of 25.27% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 187 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $85.89bn, against the overall value of $86.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom $69bn acquisition deal with VMware

2) The $16bn acquisition of Black Knight by Intercontinental Exchange

3) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $375m acquisition deal with Redbox Entertainment

4) The $300m acquisition of Crystal Dynamics,Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal by Embracer Group

5) Shutterstock $210m acquisition deal with Pond5

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

