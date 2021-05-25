Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $150.7m were announced in Japan in April 2021, led by $51m venture financing of Allm, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 74.8% over the previous month of $598.53m and a drop of 16.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $180.78m.

Japan held a 0.70% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Japan recorded 32 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 21.95% over the previous month and a drop of 3.03% over the 12-month average.

Japan technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 73.3% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $110.46m, against the overall value of $150.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Asia Africa Investment & Consulting, Bonds Investment Group, Capital Medica Ventures, Cyberdyne, Eisai, Financial Agency, MitsuiLtd, mixi, Mizuho Capital, Nippon Information Development, Royal Philips, SBI Investments, Sompo and Vector’s $51m venture financing of Allm

2) The $29.41m venture financing of Funds by ANRI, B Dash Ventures, Global Brain, Itochu Technology Ventures, Japan Post Capital, Melpay, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, Mizuho Capital and TECHNOLOGY VENTURES

3) Das Capital, Hakuhodo DY Future Design Fund and Japan Post Capital’s $11.9m venture financing of Only Story

4) The $10.84m venture financing of Graffer by Coral Capital

5) JIC Venture Growth Investments and Nanto Capital Partners’ venture financing of Grooves for $7.32m.

