Technology industry venture financing deals total $16.5bn globally in May 2022

The $400m venture financing of Velocity Global was the Technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $16.5bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 16.3% over the previous month of $19.67bn and a drop of 41.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $28.22bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $9.78bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.16bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 365 deals, followed by the China with 126 and India with 83.

In 2022, as of May, Technology venture financing deals worth $116.98bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 1.1% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 8.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology venture financing deals stood at $1.46bn, against the overall value of $16.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Eldridge and Norwest Venture Partners $400m venture financing deal with Velocity Global

2) The $300m venture financing of Recurrent Ventures by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Advisors,North Equity,Powerhouse Capital and Raga Partners

3) Andreessen Horowitz,Dragoneer Investment Group,DST Global,Franklin Templeton Investments,G Squared and Mubadala Investment $300m venture financing deal with SpotOn

4) The $250m venture financing of People Center by Bedrock Capital Partners,Kleiner Perkins,Sequoia Capital Operations and Y Combinator Management

5) Greylock Partners,Insight Venture Management and Menlo Ventures $210m venture financing deal with Abnormal Security

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

