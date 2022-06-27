Technology industry venture financing deals total $2.6bn in Europe in May 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $2.6bn were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by $210m venture financing of Aiven, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 30% over the previous month of $3.77bn and a drop of 38.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.3bn.

Europe held a 16.03% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.47bn in May 2022. With a 5.69% share and deals worth $937.06m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 268 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 5.63% over the previous month and a drop of 7.59% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 80 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 30.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $816.24m, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Atomico Ventures,BlackRock,Earlybird Venture Capital GmbHKG,Eurazeo,IVP LuxCo,Salesforce Ventures and World Innovation Lab $210m venture financing deal with Aiven

2) The $200m venture financing of Paddle.com Market by 83North,FTV Capital,Kindred Capital,KKRInc and Notion Capital

3) Incorporated),Eurazeo,ING Ventures,Intesa Sanpaolo,JPMorgan Chase,Lloyds Banking Group,Morgan Stanley &(formerly Morgan Stanley & Co.,Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Temasek Holdings (Private) $160m venture financing deal with Thought Machine Group

4) The $126.24m venture financing of Freedom Fibre by Equitix and Santander Bank NA

5) Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings,General Oriental Investments,H.I.G. Growth Partners,JVP,Kingfisher Capital,Maor Investments,Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth $120m venture financing deal with Pyramid Analytics

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.