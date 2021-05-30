The $1bn venture financing of Epic Games was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $21.7bn were announced globally in April 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 20.03% over the previous month of $27.11bn and a rise of 44.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.97bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $12.78bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.45bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 478 deals, followed by the China with 142 and the UK with 83.

In 2021, as of April, technology venture financing deals worth $97.83bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 167.1% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 17.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.72bn, against the overall value of $21.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AllianceBernstein, Altimeter Capital Management, Appaloosa Management, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Resources, GIC, KKRInc, Luxor Capital Group, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Park West Asset Management, Sony and T. Rowe Price Group’s $1bn venture financing of Epic Games

2) The $800m venture financing of MessageBird by Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator

3) BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital’ $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems

4) The $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions by BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II

5) Honghui Capital, Jingwei China, Mirae Asset Securities(China), Skywalker Accelerator, Taikang Life Insurance and Wuyuan Capital’s venture financing of Xingyun Group for $600m.

