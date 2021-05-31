Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $2bn were announced in China in April 2021, led by $600m venture financing of Xingyun Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 52.9% over the previous month of $4.16bn and a drop of 43.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.49bn.

China held a 9.04% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, China recorded 142 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 33.64% over the previous month and a drop of 13.94% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 50.4% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $989.04m, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Honghui Capital, Jingwei China, Mirae Asset Securities(China), Skywalker Accelerator, Taikang Life Insurance and Wuyuan Capital’s $600m venture financing of Xingyun Group

2) The $135m venture financing of Beijing Shumei Times Technology by Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Hopu Investment ManagementLimited, Matrix China Partners, Tencent Holdings and Xiang He Capital

3) Kunqiao Capital, Lianxin Capital and Shanghai Lianhe Investment’s $100m venture financing of Xinyuan Semiconductor Technology

4) The $77.07m venture financing of Vastai Technologies (Shanghai) by China Internet Investment Fund, Matrix China Partners, Red Dot China, SAIF Partners China, Sirius Capital Partners, Wuyuan Capital, Yaotu Capital and Yuanmu Capital

5) Bank of Communications International Trust, China Internet Investment Fund, China Merchants Zhiyuan Capital Investment, CICC Growth Capital Fund I, Qingkong China Merchants, Shenzhen Venture Capital Investment, Yitang Hongtu, Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group and Yunqi Capital’s venture financing of Beijing Defeng Technology for $76.97m.

