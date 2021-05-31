Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $310.6m were announced in Germany in April 2021, led by $68m venture financing of Lingoda, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 34.2% over the previous month of $472.29m and a rise of 1.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $305.03m.

Germany held a 1.43% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Germany recorded 24 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 45.45% over the previous month and a drop of 29.41% over the 12-month average.

Germany technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 69.2% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $214.83m, against the overall value of $310.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Conny Boersch and Summit Partners’ $68m venture financing of Lingoda

2) The $66m venture financing of BRYTER by Accel, Amit Agarwal, Cavalry Ventures Management, Dawn Capital, James Fitzgerald, Lars Bjork, Notion Capital, Tiger Global Management and Ulf Zetterberg

3) btov Partners and Digitalplus’ $38.29m venture financing of Seven Senders

4) The $22m venture financing of Finoa by Balderton Capital, coparionKG, Signature Ventures and Venture Stars

5) UVC Partners’ venture financing of Wire Group Holdings for $20.53m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.