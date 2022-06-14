Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity rises 5.8% in May 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring rose 5.8% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.55% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 28.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.33% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 76.65% in May 2022, and a 5.08% rise over April 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 18.94% in May 2022, and registered growth of 21.15%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.9% in May 2022, a 9.52% drop from April 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 44.19% share, which marked an 8.09% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 36.37%, registering a 10.33% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 13.63% share and a 2.86% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.41% and a month-on-month increase of 3.03%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.4%, registering a 26.32% rise over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 15.33% share in May 2022, a 5.52% growth over April 2022. India featured next with a 13.33% share, up 18.75% over the previous month. Sweden recorded an 11.42% share, an increase of 21.28% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.14%, up by 8.45% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.04% share, a growth of 5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.52% share, up 7.14% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.3%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.