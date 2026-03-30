The integration between Tencent Cloud and ComfyUI enables creators worldwide to produce 3D models and assets through various workflows. Credit: Tencent Cloud/PRNewswire.

Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing division of Tencent, and ComfyUI have formed a partnership to integrate Tencent HY 3D Global into ComfyUI’s open-source visual AI platform.

The collaboration allows users of ComfyUI, which has over 105,000 GitHub stars and more than 60,000 custom nodes, to access text-to-3D, image-to-3D, and sketch-to-3D generation features directly within the platform.

The integration enables creators worldwide to produce 3D models and assets through various workflows.

ComfyUI’s interface supports the combination of both open source and proprietary models for image, video, and 3D content generation.

Adding Tencent HY 3D Global introduces new capabilities, including parts decomposition to break complex assets into editable components, UV unwrapping to prepare models for texturing, and Smart Topology, which generates production-ready meshes.

These tools are designed for application in areas such as product visualisation, industrial design, animation, and VFX.

Users can convert images into interactive 3D models, accelerate prototyping with sketch-to-3D tools, prepare assets for 3D printing, and produce high-resolution models using physically based rendering (PBR) materials.

Tencent Cloud Europe general manager Fred Sun said: “Partnering with ComfyUI marks a significant milestone in bringing Tencent HY 3D Global capabilities to the global open–source community.

“This collaboration reinforces Tencent Cloud’s commitment to empowering creators, strengthening the AI ecosystem, and shaping the future of digital content creation worldwide.”

The partnership aims to expand the reach of Tencent HY 3D Global within the open-source creative community and establish it as a key solution for 3D content generation.

ComfyUI founding member and product manager Jo Zhang said: “Through our partnership with Tencent Cloud, we can now offer Tencent HY 3D Global as a native capability, unlocking new possibilities for millions of users — from professional studios to the open–source community.”

Earlier this month, Tencent Cloud and Maxon announced at Mobile World Congress 2026 that they will partner to integrate Tencent Cloud’s generative AI technology into Maxon’s Cinema 4D software.